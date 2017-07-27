One woman killed in multi-vehicle accident on the City's southside

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One woman was killed following a multi-vehicle accident Thursday night on the City's southside. The crash happened just after 8:30pm at the intersection of Yorktown and Staples.

Police say the driver of the at-fault vehicle ran a redlight leading to the crash. The 26-year-old female driver of the vehicle that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. A two-year-old child in the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. A third vehicle was hit following the initial impact of the first crash. A number of other patients were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

© 2017 KIII-TV