One year later, Breanna Wood's mom recounts last day she saw her daughter alive before her murder

Breanna Wood family speaks out

Briana Whitney, KIII 8:13 PM. CDT October 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Today is a tough day for the Wood family, a year ago, today, was the last time they saw 21-year-old, Breanna Wood alive before she was murdered.

Officials determined Wood was killed on October 11th.

26-year-old, Joseph Tejeda, was arrested for the crime.

His capital murder trial begins on January 22nd.

In an exclusive interniew, Breanna Wood's mother reflects on what this year has been like without her daughter and how she now feels knowing a trial date has been set. 

