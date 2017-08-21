One-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A one-year-old boy being pushed across the street by his mother Monday morning was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Everhart and Schanen Boulevard. Authorities said the mother was pushing a stroller carrying her two children across the street at the bus stop. The baby's father, Christopher Coleman, said he was called to the scene by police and was told a pickup truck struck the stroller carrying his one-year-old boy.

"It was right here across the street," Coleman said. "She was walking across the street going to this bus stop over here to catch the 32 and basically what Alicia told me was he was coming super fast. He was increasing instead of decreasing his speed, and he had hit him on impact. And he was in his stroller strapped up and he had went on impact."

No one else was hurt in the crash. The one-year-old was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Coleman said police called him to the hospital.

"I made it there and when I got there he was pronounced deceased," Coleman said. "That's my baby. Was just one year old. He just turned one this month on the second, and I just ask the public to help with any leads they have for this driver."

Police describe the vehicle as a maroon pickup truck. They did locate a vehicle of interest in the case, but said it was unclear if it was the same vehicle involved in the carsh.

Investigators said the driver might have avoided charges.

"They were not in a cross walk. It was not a well lit area of Everhart," said Lt. Chris Hooper of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"In this case it might look like he was not at fault, so if the driver would have stayed, nothing would have happened," CCPD Lt. Timothy Frazier said. "Right now he's looking at a second-degree felony."

Authorities hope the driver of the truck comes forward.

