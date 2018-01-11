Online gamers host 24-hour Twitch fundraiser for Petronila fire victim

A fire that broke out around noon Dec. 29 destroyed a home in the small town of Petronila, leaving one family without anything but the clothes on their backs.

Despite losing everything to the fire, the family is grateful. Their son, Michael Angel McBride, made it out alive.

McBride has been battling cystic fibrosis since he was a baby, and has overcome a great many obstacles in his 25 years of life -- including a second double-lung transplant which he was still recovering from when the fire broke out. Thankfully, he made it out in time.

An online gamer, McBride goes by the name "AngelXMikey" and plays with a lot of other gamers in the area, and the group has decided to put their gaming to work raising money for McBride and his family.

The group is hosting a 24-hour online Twitch charity fundraiser starting at 4 p.m. Thursday with an introduction to McBride's story by Michael Mendez, a local streamer who goes by "Mega_Mike_X". The first game stream begins at 6 p.m.

McBride himself will be joining the stream during it's final two hours at 4 p.m. Friday.

People can find the Twitch stream here.

According to Alyssa Lopez, or "AtypicalNerdGirl," many in the group met "through being nerds."

"I work in conventions all over Texas, like Realms Con in Corpus Christi, and that's how I met him. Kind of the 'nerd' group," Lopez said.

Those "nerds" also include the aforementioned "Mega_Mike_X" and "DPKrazy"; Samuel Jimenez, or "DPKimsecks"; Amanda Soto, aka "Amanduuuh38"; Devin, or "Kid Chimera"; DaRon Michael Brisko, or "Dbrisko"; and Brandon Jones, or "Bchan85".

"We're all big nerds and want to make a living being nerds," Lopez said.

Each gamer has their own time slot, and each will be streaming a different game.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday

4 p.m. - Introduction from Mega_Mike_X

6 p.m. - DPKrazy

8 p.m. - DPKimsecks

10 p.m. - Amanduuuh38

Friday

12 a.m. - Mega_Mike_X

4 a.m. - Kid Chimera

9 a.m. - DBrisko

11 a.m. - AtypicalNerdGirl

2 p.m. - BChan85

4 p.m. - TakeZeroTV w/ guest AngelXMikey himself

Again, you can view this Twitch streaming event here.

