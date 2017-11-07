Only 12-percent of SBA loan applications returned so far

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been over two months since Hurricane Harvey impacted the Coastal Bend, and the Small Business Administration is trying to get the word out that there is still time to get applications in for disaster loans.

A representative for SBA addressed Corpus Christi City Council members Tuesday during public comment by saying out of 24,000 applications that were sent out in Corpus Christi, the SBA has only received just over 12-percent back.

The disaster assistance loan program is something that was set up by the U.S. government to assist homeowners, renters and business owners following a disaster like a hurricane.

For more information call 1-800-659-2955 or log onto sba.gov/harvey

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:

Hours:

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI

Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)

La Palmera Mall, Parking Lot

5488 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

ROCKPORT

Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)

Former H-E-B Parking Lot

1000 E Concho Street

Rockport, TX 78382

PORT ARANSAS

Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)

Port Aransas Community Center

408 N Alister Street

next to the museum

Port Aransas, TX 78373

INGLESIDE

Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)

Bay Vista Center

2334 Highway 361

Ingleside, TX 78362

