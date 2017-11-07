Only 12-percent of SBA loan applications returned so far

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been over two months since Hurricane Harvey impacted the Coastal Bend, and the Small Business Administration is trying to get the word out that there is still time to get applications in for disaster loans.
A representative for SBA addressed Corpus Christi City Council members Tuesday during public comment by saying out of 24,000 applications that were sent out in Corpus Christi, the SBA has only received just over 12-percent back.
The disaster assistance loan program is something that was set up by the U.S. government to assist homeowners, renters and business owners following a disaster like a hurricane.
For more information call 1-800-659-2955 or log onto sba.gov/harvey
Disaster Recovery Center Locations:
Hours:
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Noon-5 p.m. Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI
Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)
La Palmera Mall, Parking Lot
5488 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
ROCKPORT
Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)
Former H-E-B Parking Lot
1000 E Concho Street
Rockport, TX 78382
PORT ARANSAS
Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)
Port Aransas Community Center
408 N Alister Street
next to the museum
Port Aransas, TX 78373
INGLESIDE
Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)
Bay Vista Center
2334 Highway 361
Ingleside, TX 78362
