Opening statements heard in murder trial of Feliciano Cruz

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the murder trial of Feliciano Cruz, the man accused of shooting Monica Ramos in July of last year.

It happened after an altercation with Cruz's 14-year-old daughter.

In opening statements, Prosecutor Ray Pena told jurors that Cruz was under the influence and was being driven around by the victim when an argument broke out between him and his daughter, who then got out of the car. Cruz allegedly pistol whipped his daughter.

"And then the next thing she heard was a shot go off," Pena said. "She hears a shot, and then two or three seconds later, not immediately, she hears, one one thousand, two one thousand, three one thousand. Another shot."

"But I caution you this case as not as black and white as the prosecutor would have you think," Defense Attorney Daysen Roland said.

Opening statements were delayed for a bit after a juror got sick and was replaced by the alternate.

Cruz is facing four other charges including abuse of a child, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. The trial in the 214th District Court resumes Wednesday morning.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV