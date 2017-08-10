Operation safe return preview

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Truck driver dies in rollover
-
Newborn found abandoned in bushes at an apartment complex
-
Police looking for couple suspected of robbery
-
Police search for two burglary suspects
-
McQueen running for US Senate
-
Bond hearing for Tejeda
-
Correctional officer arrested for assaulting inmate
-
Police investigate possible "jugging case"
-
Refugio Expecting to Repeat as Champs
-
Wade Miller Looking to Change Culture at T-M
More Stories
-
Operation Safe Return This Saturday!Aug. 9, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
-
Three people, pets escape apartment fire in AnnavilleAug 10, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
National Seashore closed to beach trafficAug 10, 2017, 11:13 p.m.