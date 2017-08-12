Operation Safe Return to give away free school supplies Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Operation Safe Return starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning over at the American Bank Center. The annual event is put on by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Last year, thousands of families attended and the same is expected this year.

Families get to pick up free school supplies and lots of information on what you need to know before your kids head back to the classroom.

Operation Safe Return is today at the American Bank Center exhibit hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it is all free to the public including parking.

