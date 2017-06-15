KIII
Oppression charge against Taft police chief dropped

San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith has decided to dismiss an oppression charge against the town's police chief, according to the San Patricio County News.

Back in April, a Grand Jury indicted Chief Klaus "Bill" Mansion. The Texas Rangers had investigated a complaint that the chief violated a person's civil rights.
 
Smith cited the suspension of the chief for two months with pay as sufficient punishment. He also noted that the chief had no previous criminal record.

