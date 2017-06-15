Oppression charge against Taft police chief dropped

TAFT (KIII NEWS) - San Patricio County District Attorney Sam Smith has decided to dismiss an oppression charge against the town's police chief, according to the San Patricio County News.

Back in April, a Grand Jury indicted Chief Klaus "Bill" Mansion. The Texas Rangers had investigated a complaint that the chief violated a person's civil rights.

Smith cited the suspension of the chief for two months with pay as sufficient punishment. He also noted that the chief had no previous criminal record.

