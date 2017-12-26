Orange Grove cheerleaders to perform at 2018 Citrus Bowl

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Orange Grove High School cheer team is headed to Orlando next week to perform at the 2018 Citrus Bowl.

After attending a Universal Cheerleaders Association cheer camp this past summer, the team was nominated by an instructor to perform at the bowl game. Orange Grove cheerleaders worked all year and hosted multiple fundraisers so they would have the money necessary to travel.

The team said besides attending the bowl game they would also visit Disney World.

The Citrus Bowl will air on Kiii-TV at noon Monday, and it will be between the University of Notre Dame and Louisiana State University.

