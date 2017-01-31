Orange Grove Fire Department battles structure fire

ORANGE GROVE (KIII NEWS) - Fire officials in Orange Grove got a call of a structure fire just after 7 p.m. Monday at FM 624 and Timber Creek.

The building was vacant during the time of the fire. It did spread to the ground, but firefighters kept it from spreading to nearby homes.

Thankfully no one was injured. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

