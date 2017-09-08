Organization helping residents with their utility bills

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - The Community Action Corporation of South Texas will be taking applications next week in Ingleside to help residents impacted by Hurricane Harvey with their utility bills.
The group will be set up at a shopping center along the 2300 block of Highway 361 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents are asked to bring 30-day proof of income and a current light bill.
