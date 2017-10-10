Organizations hosting events to help Coastal Bend veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Help is on the way for veterans in the Coastal Bend. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System and Nueces County Veterans Services are teaming up to make it happen.

The organizations will be at the VFW on Leopard Street from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday to help with a number of issues ranging from bereavement counseling to help with substance abuse.

On Thursday the organizations will be at the Driscoll Community Center, and on Friday they will be at the VFW in Flour Bluff.

