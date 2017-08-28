Organizations team up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Relief groups are converging on South Texas to support victims of Hurricane Harvey. The storm forced many people from their homes, destroyed structures, and left large areas without power or running water.

Janie Martinez lost her home in Ingleside.

"It's gone," she said. "I have nothing. Zero."

It's why she was so relieved to see trucks from Habitat for Humanity of the Rio Grande Valley arrive in Aransas Pass Monday.

"This is a blessing," she said.

The trucks carried food, clothing, water, blankets – things people here desperately need.

"We're not here to watch, we're here to work!" said Wayne Lowry, hefting a case of water bottles.

Lowery is the group's executive director, and the dire need to what called him to drive from his home in Harlingen, more than 100 miles away.

There, many families had also been prepared for a visit from Harvey.

"And it missed us," said Lowry. "So we called up everybody and said bring what you stored up for the hurricane, and let's go take it to the people that got hit."

It's proof that in times like these, simple items make the biggest impact. Sarah Coultas is also in the region running one of nine mobile cantinas for the Salvation Army. The group is feeding storm victims as well.

"You'd be surprised at how their stomachs are," said Coultas. "When they're hungry and we fill their stomachs, they can relax and be themselves again."

"Our biggest thing is to come here and support those in need of food and shelter," said Russell Clay, the Oklahoma division's Commanding Officer. "Whatever we can do to help get through this disaster."

The Salvation Army will be feeding in Aransas County Tuesday.

So as the Salvation Army and Lowry's volunteers help people sleep a little easier, he hopes it might bring him some peace as well.

"I feel humbled," he said. "Overwhelmed. Maybe I'll feel good tomorrow, today I just wish I could do more."

But today – being here at all is what matters most.

"You know, we're one Texas, one family," said Lowry. "We take care of each other."

