Organizers iron out lineup for 2017 Wings Over South Texas Air Show

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi personnel are working out the details of the 2017 Wings Over South Texas Air Show, including the show schedule and flying lineup.

The gates to NAS-CC will open at 8:30 a.m. April 1-2 to the general public. Visitors will be directed to free parking areas. The air show midway will open at 9 a.m. and visitors will be able to walk among displays including the Navy's training command aircraft and a variety of modern military and vintage WWII aircraft.

Several car clubs will also have their vehicles on display.

A Kid Zone packed with activities and inflatables will be available to help entertain children.

Flying will begin at 11 a.m. The National Anthem will be sung as the Army's Golden Knights carry the national ensign to begin the show. The lineup includes: Rob Holland in his MXS-RH, Trojan Phlyers flying T-28s, a U.S. Coast Guard search-and-rescue demonstration, Paul Fiala in his Great Lakes Bi-Plane, Jerry Conley with his DE Havilland DH 100 Vampire, Beth Ann Jenkins in her B-25 with the Devil Dog Squadron, a P-8 Poseidon, a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, Skip Stewart in his Pitts S-2S, an Air Force F-16 Viper, the "Prowlers of the Pacific," the Golden Knights, and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

