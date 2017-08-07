Organizers prepare for the weekend's Operation Safe Return

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The sixth annual Operation Safe Return is only a few days away. It's a health and safety fair put on by the Corpus Christi Police Department and it kicks off this weekend at the American Bank Center's Exhibition Hall.

Organizers are getting school supplies ready for over 3,000 students in the Coastal Bend; but not only will the event include free school supplies, but also free parking, physicals and immunizations just in time for back-to-school.

"Right now this is just a little bit of it," CCPD Officer Aaron Stewart said. "We are still collecting some but come August 12, we will be stacked to the brim with every school supply you could need."

Some of what's in this storage unit are pencils, paper, backpacks, crayons and other school supplies that will be given away to about 3,000 students.

"The smell of school supplies gets us excited about school but there are some kids that go to school that actually go in empty handed, so this way they have at least their basics," said Arlene Cordell with Operation Safe Return.

The newest addition to local school supply lists is ear buds.

"Technology nowadays, a lot of the teachers use these and if students don't have their own air or ear buds, then they have to use community ones," Cordell said.

With the help of Driscoll Children's Hospital, boxes upon boxes of ear phones were delivered to police headquarters Monday.

Police said this year they hope to be more organized and help make everything available to the public faster.

Vendors will also be placed in different areas to prevent any congestion.

The event will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

