Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve offering Summer camps for children

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Believe it or not, June is here! Are you ready to explore and learn at the preserve this summer?

Happy June 1st! We have an exciting list of programs happening this month for you and your family! As always, our Learning Center is open Monday-Saturday, 8am-5pm to stop in, explore and ask us questions!

Does someone in your family between ages 5-12 have a birthday party this summer? We are now offering birthday party packages!

Thursday, June 15th:

6-7pm: Eco-Expert with Forrest Smith*

Saturday, June 17th:

9-10am: Guided Nature Walk (Rendezvous with Reptiles)

2-2:45pm: Nature & Crafts – Secret Garden ** (Ages 5-10)

3:30pm: Nature Story Time

Monday, June 19th:

9am-12pm: O.S.O. Guardians Summer Camp – I Spy Wildlife! Ages 8-10 (Monday-Friday, Field Trip to Mustang Island State Park on Thursday)

Tuesday, June 20th:

8-9am: Guided Nature Walk (Introduction to Birding)

Thursday, June 22nd:

3:30pm: Nature Story Time

Saturday, June 24th:

9-10am: Guided Nature Walk (Introduction to Birding)

10:30-11:30am: Wetlands Workshop with Harte Research Institute (Shark & Sportfish Research)** (For Ages 12-18)

Monday, June 27th:

9am-12pm: O.S.O. Guardians Summer Camp – I Spy Wildlife! Ages 11-15 (Monday-Friday, Field Trip to Mustang Island State Park on Thursday)

Tuesday, June 27th:

8-9am: Guided Nature Walk (Happenin’ Habitats)

* Free program, Registration encouraged

** Fee program that require registration through the Parks & Recreation website for more information.

