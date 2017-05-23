Oso Wetland Preserve offers summer program for Coastal Bend students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center is getting ready for their "guardians summer" youth program.

The camp allows children ages 6 to 15-years old explore trails at the nature preserve. Each week the guardians will take a field trip to nature spaces within the coastal bend.

The program runs from June 12th through August 11th, 9am-noon, Monday-Friday, with free transportation.

Click here to register.

© 2017 KIII-TV