Outlet Mall set to open in March

Outlets

Brian Burns, KIII 6:39 PM. CST January 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay are preparing for a grand opening on March 1.
 
Brian Burns visited the job site where hundreds of contractors are working against the clock.
 

