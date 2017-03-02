Close Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay grand opening Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay open Preston West, KIII 6:33 PM. CST March 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay are officially open and shoppers from everywhere have descended to Robstown.Kiii Photojournalist Preston West has more on the project that has been years in the making. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Corpus Christi Fire Department Honors it's members Mar. 2, 2017, 7:03 p.m. Fundraiser benefits Kingsville Animal shelter Mar. 2, 2017, 6:58 p.m. Volunteers clean up downtown Mar. 2, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
