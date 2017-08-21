Someone to Know: 101-year-old volunteer Jane Johnson

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In this segment of Someone to Know, Kiii News Anchor Kristin Diaz introduces us to a woman who dedicates her time, energy and love to the Corpus Christi Medical Center at the age of 101 years old.

Jane Johnson was 94 when she began creating unique hats for cancer patients and other receiving care from the hospital, but this past week the volunteer turned 101 years old.

© 2017 KIII-TV