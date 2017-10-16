Someone to Know: Couple sends care packages to Puerto Rico

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Coastal Bend couple has taken it upon themselves to help those in Puerto Rico facing tough times due to Hurricane Maria.

They are sending personalized care packages, and a lot of them. Here's why Omar and Erica Maymi are both Someone to Know.

Omar and Erica were out of town when Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, where Omar's extended family lives. After hearing about their need for supplies, the couple sprung into action.

"We came up with the idea of coming up with more personalized packages to send out," Omar and Erica said.

The supply kits contain necessities based on the age of the person, but all of them contain chargeable fans -- something many there are needing -- water bottles, and gloves so people could safely assist in the cleanup process.

The Maymis described how people are struggling to accomplish everyday tasks like going to the store. They hope the supply boxes will ease the hardships Puerto Ricans are dealing with.

"They're living a very tough situation," the Maymis said. "Every single day is a full-time job of just getting by."

By sending personalized packages, the couple hopes all of it will go to good use and not waste. They plan on continuing their efforts by raising money and sending over even more kits.

"We want them to know that they're not alone," the Maymis said. "People that don't even know who we are, we're sharing our love."

