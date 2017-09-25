Someone to Know: Pageant Queen Brianna Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's not every day patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital get visitors, but on Monday morning Miss Corpus Christi Latina visited a patient that is extra special to her.

Brianna Garcia serves as Miss Corpus Christi Latina and she wasn't the only pageant queen in the room. She was visiting Aliza Luna, who participates in the Miss Magnificent Pageant, a pageant for young women with special needs.

"They're able to compete and just be magnificent," Garcia said.

Garcia, along with Miss Corpus Christi Teen Latina, brought Disney Princess coloring books and stuffed animals for Luna -- some of her favorites.

For Garcia, pageants aren't the only thing she has in common with Luna.

"My brother, who is 23 years old, has autism," Garcia said.

Luna also suffers from autism, among other serious health problems, but doctors say she should get discharged from the hospital this week.

"It was heartwarming and it definitely made my day for sure," Garcia said. "I was so happy to see her happy through all the pain she's been through."

