Someone to Know: Sage Ilfrey rescues a kitten

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Sage Ilfrey was trying to donate some clothes in Aransas Pass when she heard meows coming from inside the bin. What Sage did next is why she is this week's Someone to Know.
