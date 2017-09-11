Someone to Know: Senior Companion Shirley Tipton

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Shirley Tipton does not let age get in the way of her giving thousands of hours of her time to the community, and she does not plan on stopping anytime soon.

Tipton has been a volunteer with the Senior Companion Program for the past 10 years.

"I make them do arts and crafts," Tipton said. "Patients can stay at home."

She has given more than 42,000 hours of her time to the community.

"She's vibrant and full of life. Full of energy," said Dianne Taylor, director of the Senior Companion Program. "She just loves to keep people laughing. She loves life and she wants everyone to love and enjoy life."

On Monday, Tipton also helped the program with the national remembrance of 9/11 for National Day of Service.

Tipton understands the importance she and other companions play in the lives of those they help.

"We are their eyes," Tipton said. "Their mouth, in case something happens to them, we can tell that there's something going on. It's important we stay with them."

Loving what she does, the senior companion does not plan to slow down anytime soon.

"I wouldn't do without it," Tipton said. "If they send me some place, I'll just go. And I love being with them."

© 2017 KIII-TV