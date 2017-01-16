Someone to Know: Steve Williams, Livestock Show volunteer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is underway this week, and one volunteer helps every year to get the event up and running.

Steve Williams was elected this year to the general superintendent job, meaning he makes sure pens are in place and everything is in the right spot for the show to run smoothly. He is a longtime volunteer and is Someone to Know.

