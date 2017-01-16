KIII
Someone to Know: Steve Williams, Livestock Show volunteer

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is underway this week, and one volunteer helps every year to get the event up and running.

Steve Williams was elected this year to the general superintendent job, meaning he makes sure pens are in place and everything is in the right spot for the show to run smoothly. He is a longtime volunteer and is Someone to Know.

