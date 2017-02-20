Someone to Know: TAMUCC Soccer Coach Joe Guzman

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local college soccer coach is doing his part to provide area kids with mentorship and fun by playing soccer with them!

Joe Guzman, coach of the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi women's soccer team, put together a mentorship program that helps area youth from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Salinas Park. Kiii News Reporter Kristin Diaz looked into the program and tells us why he is Someone to Know.

