Someone to Know: The Foster Grandparent Program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The program pairs seniors over the age of 55 with children in classrooms across Corpus Christi, and it was recognized by City Council last week.

Organizers say the Foster Grandparent Program is rewarding not only for volunteers, but for the children they mentor. In the past year, the program has doubled in size, with a total of 92 foster grandparents.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis introduces us to program organizers in this week's Someone to Know.

© 2017 KIII-TV