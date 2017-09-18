Someone to Know: Timothy Broom helping Rockport's elderly

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Much of Rockport is unrecognizable since Hurricane Harvey, but one thing that has become familiar there are the friendly faces of volunteers from all over the country.

Timothy Broom has been visiting the beach town since the storm ravaged through the Texas coast, loading up and delivering supplies to his clients there. He's responsible for investigating cases of abuse of the elderly and those significantly impaired.

Many of Broom's clients are in need of basic supplies and are unable to travel to the donation sites. He said even three weeks after the storm, he met with clients who complained about being without electricity and potable water. So he tries to help as much as he can.

"These people, although the hurricane has turned their lives upside down, they still manage to stay positive," Broom said. "And now it's just a rebuilding process and we are looking forward to the future."

Broom is Someone to Know.

© 2017 KIII-TV