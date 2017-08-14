Someone to Know: U.S. Army Veteran Dennis Galloway

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After decades in the military, a local combat veteran continues to serve his country by honoring his fallen brothers and sisters.

Dennis Galloway was wounded in Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Now he is part of the Honor Guard at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

When Gallaway retired from the U.S. Army in 2010 he was looking for volunteer work.

"This cemetary was dedicated, and I got word that they had a memorial service team here and so I found a number and I called and the rest is history," Galloway said.

For five years he has honored thousands of veterans while their loved ones say their last goodbyes.

"Our duty is to fire the three volleys and to sound Taps and to fold and to present the flag to the next of kin," Galloway said.

And even though he has heard Taps more times than he can remember, "It never loses its meaning for us," Galloway said. "To me it never has."

Galloway said being in the Honor Guard has become a brotherhood in its own.

"That's why I show up here," Galloway said. "As long as they let me, and if I'm able, I'll keep coming, and I find it a priveledge and an honor to be part of this group."

Galloway said he will always to do his part to honor his fellow men and women who served their country.

"I hope I have good enough health to continue doing it for a while," Galloway said.

© 2017 KIII-TV