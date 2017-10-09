Someone to Know: Volunteer Leeann Fox

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey has shined a light on so many people who are giving back to their communities. One of those people is volunteer Leeann Fox.

She is Someone to Know.

Fox is a retired veteran and was looking for a way to continue her passion of giving back. She got in touch with Cathy Colomo Riojas from Dress for Success and the rest is history.

"She believes in our mission," Riojas said. "She has a passion for helping others, and not just clients of Dress for Success, but she really wants to help veterans. Men. Women. And so it's been really great to have that person that's also out there advocating for us."

"Just started helping here and a lot of my skills that I had learned in the military actually were beneficial in the start up of the organization," Fox said.

That military background really made an impact for the non-profit organization.

"She also brought that military presence to us. The veterans presence. So she's helped us organize our veterans suiting day," Riojas said. "We have a lot of veteran women now that volunteer with us. We serve them and they come back and they want to give back."

Fox's personal history also drives her passion for the cause of Dress for Success.

"I was raised by a single mom and I was a single mom most of my career, and I know what it's like to have that little hand up, not a handout," Fox said. "But sometimes women can only go so far. If they had someone to show them the way. I didn't have women to look up to as a child, and that's why I joined the military. And to be able to bring other women together who have overcome adversity and struggle and are now being successful, and show them how to do that, it's just a huge passion for me."

You can catch Fox volunteering right inside the Sunrise Mall where Dress for Success has opened up shop to provide necessities for those who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey in any way.

"Harvey really did impact everyone financially on some level, so we have clothing for men, women, and children. We have bedding, hygiene supplies, a little bit of everything," Fox said. "So anyone that is in need can come here and get some relief from that."

If you are interested in lending a helping hand to Dress for Success, look them up on Facebook and send them an email.

© 2017 KIII-TV