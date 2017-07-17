Someone to Know: Volunteer Terry Burgess

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Terry Burgess is a model volunteer who has been helping at the Gulf Coast Humane Society for seven years.

"I've had everything. Birds, dogs, cats, you name it. I've always loved animals and I've always wanted to volunteer," Burgess said. "A friend of mine's wife encouraged me to come check it out and I started and been coming ever since."

Burgess spent 36 years working for the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

"I worked at the Corpus Christi Army Depot and this was always on my way home, and I just wanted to," Burgess said. "I was always a little heart broken over strays that I see so I wanted to come to a facility that was making a difference."

Burgess said her training at the Humane Society wasn't always easy.

"They took me through the kennels and showed me how to work with the dogs, and it was a little intimidating at first because you didn't know how to take the dogs out, but they work with you," Burgess said. "The staff here always helped me out. If I got in a situation where I didn't quite know what to do, all I had to do was ask and they were here."

Burgess spends her time at the shelter helping with dog walking, washing, fostering and anything else that helps recruit volunteers or raise funds for the shelter. She said her best moments at the shelter come when she sees a match.

"Some of the ones that have been here a long time, the best feeling in the world is to see someone that matches up with them and they finally get to go," Burgess said.

Burgess said she intends to keep helping her furry friends as long as she can.

"This is what I want to do. This is, like I said, I can't bring them all home but this is where I find my peace and feel like I'm giving back to the community," Burgess said.

© 2017 KIII-TV