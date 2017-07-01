Over 100 artists share their work at the Rockport Art Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Since its inception in 1969, the Rockport Art Festival has been the best place to be on or near the July 4th holiday weekend.

Art enthusiasts headed out to Aransas Bay to enjoy the colorful creations of over 100 artists from Texas and the United States on Saturday.

The event is hosted by the Rockport Center for the Arts and continues Sunday.

