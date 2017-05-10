Over 100 stolen items found in Orange Grove residence

CORPUS CHRISIT (KIII NEWS) - The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office recovered more than 100 stolen items in an Orange Grove mobile home recently and are looking for the items' owners.

The stolen items include purses, tools, wallets and household items. If you think your possessions are among the stash, call the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office at 361-668-0341.

No arrests have been made in the case.

© 2017 KIII-TV