Over 1,300 teddy bears collected by American Bank, donated to area agencies

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A total of 1,314 teddy bears were collected by American Bank to give to the Women's Shelter of South Texas and Stuffed with Love for Nueces County Court at Law No. 5.

The teddy bears were delivered Wednesday. They will be used by agencies to give to women and children who are in need of comfort. The bears served as decorations on Christmas trees at each American Bank location during the collection.

In addition to the bears given to the Women's Shelter and Stuffed with Love were 150 bears collected in Rockport that will be donated to Camp Aranzazu. Another 70 bears collected in Victoria will go to the Victoria Police Officer's Association. 53 in Goliad will be donated to the Goliad County Sheriff's Department; and 88 bears collected in Austin will go to Mainspring Schools.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV