Over $14,000 raised to battle Lupus in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Over 14-thousand dollars was raised to help research for Lupus in the Coastal Bend.

Hundreds of walkers showed up at Heritage Park last Saturday to bring awareness to the autoimmune disease. Health experts estimate that one-and a half-million Americans live with the disease.

Lupus has no known cure. Last year's Walk to end Lupus raised only $12,900 dollars.

This year the fundraiser brought in a total of $14,214.

