Over 5,000 residents without power due to weather

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Crews with AEP are out Tuesday night at the substation on Holly near Weber working to restore power.

Officials with the electric company said over 5,000 customers in the Southside area currently without power due to the weather.

Officials believe power was knocked out due to an increase in electricity use as residents turn up their heaters.

Omar Lopez with AEP said a big surge of usage could overpower the transformer circuits which can cause them to shut down.

Crews hope to have all the power restored by 11:30 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV