It was just after midnight when Corpus Christi police were called out to the T.C. Ayers Recreation Center.

According to officers, a 56-year-old man was driving west bound down Martin Luther King. Drive, when he veered off of the roadway and drove into the T.C. Ayers Pool entrance. Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of this morning officers can not yet confirm the cause of the accident, although they say they do believe the victim may have a medical emergency before the crash.

Officers have not released the victims name.

