Overnight fire on County Road 47 claims two family pets

An overnight fire in rural Nueces County claimed the lives of two family pets.

It was just after 2:30 a.m. when fire officials responded to a house fire out on County Road 47. When they arrived officials found the garage fully engulfed with flames rising out of the attic. Firefighters worked quickly to push the blaze out of the structure and were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

Officials say the couple living in the home were using a propane heater in the garage to help keep their dogs warm when the blaze broke out. After searching the home, officials confirm the heater was tossed over causing the fire. The family lost both a cat and a dog to the blaze.

Dale Scott, Fire Chief of Nueces County ESD2 states it took at least 30 firemen to put the blaze out. Officials say the home sustained severe water, fire and smoke damage.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV