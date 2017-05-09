Overton and her Church react to Nueces County DA's decision to declare her innocent

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County District Attorney announced Tuesday that he will formally dismiss the Capitol Murder case against Hannah Overton.
Overton was convicted of the death of her 4-year-old foster son Andrew Burd back in 2007. She was sentenced to life in prison, but was released 7-years later when a higher court overturned the conviction.
We spoke with Hannah Overton by phone.
Our Bill Churchwell has more.
