Overton and her Church react to Nueces County DA's decision to declare her innocent

The Nueces County District Attorney announced Tuesday that he will formally dismiss the Capitol Murder case against Hannah Overton.

May 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County District Attorney announced Tuesday that he will formally dismiss the Capitol Murder case against Hannah Overton. 
 
Overton was convicted of the death of her 4-year-old foster son Andrew Burd back in 2007. She was sentenced to life in prison, but was released 7-years later when a higher court overturned the conviction. 
 
We spoke with Hannah Overton by phone. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell has more. 
 

