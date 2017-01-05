KIII
Owner of Hamlin's Pharmacy retiring

After more than 60 years of serving the community, a local pharmacist has decided to hang up his coat for good.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After more than 60 years of serving the community, a local pharmacist has decided to hang up his coat for good. He ran one of the last independent pharmacies in the area, complete with a gift shop, world class burgers and a soda fountain -- Hamlin's Pharmacy.

Kiii Multimedia Journalist Preston West paid a visit to the pharmacy Thursday and shows us what the future holds for Hamlin's Pharmacy.
 

