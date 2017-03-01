Oysterfest benefits Fulton volunteer fire department

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Oysterfest in Fulton is set to kick-off on Thursday.

The festival will run through the weekend. Oysterfest serves as more than entertaining families, it's also a huge fund-raising event for the volunteer fire department.

Kiii Reporter Michael Gibson has spent the day with organizers. They were busy setting up and fishermen were hauling in all those oysters. Lance Herrera, an oyster fisherman, demonstrated how to fish and shuck oysters. Herrera said that they go in circles all day fishing for oysters.

Leslie Cole, the festival president and founder, said he started Oysterfest 38 years ago when he was fire chief and he wanted to raise money to buy fire equipment.

If you want to enjoy a carnival or listen to great music all of this starts up Thursday evening at the Fulton Festival Grounds at 5 p.m., and it all ends Sunday at 6 p.m.

