PAAC gives free vaccination Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local residents were given the opportunity to bring their pets to Holy Family Catholic Church today for free vaccinations.

Corpus Christi Animal Care and the Gulf Coast Human Society teamed up with P.A.A.C, People Assisting Animal Control for this special event, focused on getting more animals in the area vaccinated.

Attendees who brought their animals, had the chance to get their pets rabies vaccine, microchip, City license, as well as application of flea and tick prevention.

