PAAC president urges City to put more in Animal Control budget

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi is still working on the budget for next year, and it is rumored that money is tight.

Be that as it may, Cheryl Martinez, president of People Assisting Animal Control, urged City Council members Tuesday to try and increase funding for the City's Animal Care Services.

Martinez said she does not believe there are enough officers on the streets to do the job safely.

"They should add an officer at night," Martinez said. "A couple of officers at night, because right now the officers are on call and they work all night long, and then the next morning they work their regular shift so that's kind of dangerous."

Martinez added that Vector Control's budget comes out of Animal Control and she feels those should be separate.

Mayor Joe McComb said Council will be hearing another budget presentation next Tuesday and there may be questions about what Martinez has pointed out.

