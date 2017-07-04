Close Padre Island fireworks show entertains both locals and visitors Downtown Corpus Christi wasn't the only place to watch some spectacular fireworks Tuesday night. KIII STAFF , KIII 11:43 PM. CDT July 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Downtown Corpus Christi wasn't the only place to watch some spectacular fireworks Tuesday night. On Padre Island quite the show was put on. Our Taylor Alanis was there. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Robstown outlet theft Island sand problem raises health concerns Fireworks spark 320-acre grass fire Possible drowning victim identified Man trying to stop shoplifter gets stabbed Corpus Christi's Fourth of July New Beeville Police Chief Former Robstown Pitcher Florencio Serrano Signs With Cubs Robstown Officer arrested Fourth of July traffic changes More Stories SAPD Officer Cavazos released from hospital Jul. 5, 2017, 1:23 a.m. Thousands show up for Big Bang Fireworks show Jul. 4, 2017, 11:47 p.m. Special Report - Starting with a bang Jul. 4, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs