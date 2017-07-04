KIII
Close

Padre Island fireworks show entertains both locals and visitors

Downtown Corpus Christi wasn't the only place to watch some spectacular fireworks Tuesday night.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:43 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Downtown Corpus Christi wasn't the only place to watch some spectacular fireworks Tuesday night. On Padre Island quite the show was put on. Our Taylor Alanis was there. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories