Padre Island hosts release for recovering cold stunned turtles

PADRE ISLAND (KIII NEWS) - At the Padre Island National Seashore.

Rangers are inviting volunteers to help during their sea turtle release. Officials say due to the rapid drop in temperatures, a record number of green sea turtles were rescued and rehabilitiated after becoming "cold stunned".

Nearly one-hundred of those turtles are ready to be returned to the Gulf of Mexico.

Sunday's release will be held in front of the Visitor Center at the Padre Island National Seashore on North Padre Island starting at 12 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.



