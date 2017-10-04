Padre Island National Seashore beaches closed to driving

Photo courtesy National Park Service (Photo: KIII)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The National Park Service has closed both the north and south beaches of the Padre Island National Seashore to driving due to high waters on the beach.

The National Weather Service predicts that conditions will worsen over the next few days, so park rangers will reassess conditions daily to determine when beaches can be reopened to drivers.

You can check the Padre Island National Seashore's Facebook page for the latest announcements, and 3News will keep you updated.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV