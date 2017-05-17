Padre Island National Seashore breaks annual record for Kemp's ridley nests found

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you are out along local beaches, keep a lookout for nesting sea turtles.

May is the peak month for the Kemp's ridley turtles and according to Park Rangers at the National Seashore, they are seeing new records.

On Wednesday, 43 sea turtle nests were found in Texas, 28 of those were found on the Padre Island National Seashore.

That makes 144 nests recorded at the seashore in 2017, that number exceeds the annual record of 117 Kemp's ridley nests found during 2009 and 2011.

Dr. Donna Shaver with Sea Turtle Science and Recovery said that people visiting the beach are usually the first to find the nests. She said stand back so you don't frighten the turtle back into the water, and flag down one of the passing turtle patrol.

If you find any turtle nests, call 361-949-8173 or 866-turtle-5 (866-887-8535).



© 2017 KIII-TV