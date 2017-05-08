Padre Island Natonal Seashore Nominated As Top Attraction Site

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From kayaking, camping, swimming and even windsurfing, thousands are making their way to Padre Island National Seashore to take advantage of it's surroundings.

The island itself is the longest undeveloped barrier island in the world stretching almost seventy miles.

Kemp's ridley sea turtles - are a portion of the various wildlife that reside on the island. The area is a known nesting ground for the endangered species.

Every year thousands of people make it out to watch the newly hatched eggs make their way into the Gulf of Mexico.

Voters can vote by following this link: http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-texas-attraction/

© 2017 KIII-TV