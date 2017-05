NORTH PADRE (KIII NEWS) - On the Island.

Schlitterbahn is getting ready to open their newest ride this season.

Officials call it the "Padre Plunge". The ride tops out at 45-feet tall and creates a splash zone of 20-feet. This is the only ride at the waterpark that requires shoes.

Grab some friends... up to 15-people can take the plunge.

© 2017 KIII-TV